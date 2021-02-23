UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Sri Lanka Agree To Further Cement Bilateral Ties In Diverse Areas Through Enhanced Connectivity

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:59 PM

Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas, including trade, investment, science and technology, and culture through enhanced connectivity

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas, including trade, investment, science and technology, and culture through enhanced connectivity.

"My visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relationship [with Sri Lanka], especially trade and economic ties through enhanced connectivity," Prime Minister Imran Khan said while addressing a joint press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa here after holding one-on-one and delegation talks.

Imran Khan said since Pakistan was part of the Chinese president's Belt and Road Initiative through its flagship China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Sri Lanka could benefit from it through enhanced connectivity up to the Central Asian states.

The prime minister, who is in Sri Lanka on a two-day visit, said he had asked his delegation to find ways and means to enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries through increased connectivity.

