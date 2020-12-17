UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Sri Lanka Agree To Strengthen Existing Cooperation, Explore New Avenue Of Bilateral Collaboration

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:19 PM

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to strengthen existing cooperation, explore new avenue of bilateral collaboration

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to strengthening existing mechanisms of cooperation and exploring new avenues of bilateral collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to strengthening existing mechanisms of cooperation and exploring new avenues of bilateral collaboration.

This convergence came during the 6th round of Foreign Secretary level Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Sri Lanka held virtually on 16 December 2020.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood led the Pakistan side; while the Sri Lankan delegation was headed by Foreign Secretary Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage.

During the BPC, the two sides discussed the whole gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the political, economic, defence, trade and investment, culture and education fields as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948 Pakistan and Sri Lanka have enjoyed cordial relations based on trust, mutual respect and close cooperation.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood underscored the exceptional quality of bilateral political relations and rapport at the leadership level.

He underlined that the bilateral trade and economic ties must also be made commensurate with excellent political relations.

There was convergence on both sides for strengthening existing mechanisms of cooperation and exploring new avenues of bilateral collaboration.

Exchange of views also covered the impact of COVID-19 at the national and global level and the measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the lives and livelihoods of the people.

The Foreign Secretary briefed the Sri Lankan counterpart about Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Global Initiative on Debt Relief' for the developing countries.

He shared Pakistan's perspective on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process.

The Foreign Secretary also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to SAARC and expressed the hope that the process of regional cooperation would be allowed to move forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Exchange Education Sri Lanka CPEC Jammu Progress December 2020

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 17 Dec 2020

1 minute ago

Two drug pushers arrested

1 minute ago

Russia Testing First Samples of Sputnik V Vaccine ..

1 minute ago

Soviet Intel WWII Archives: Roosevelt Sought Domin ..

1 minute ago

UAE leading efforts to preserve Arabic language, i ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates wins ‘Airline of the Year’ at Aviatio ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.