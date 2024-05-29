Pakistan, Sri Lanka for strengthening interfaith ties

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday emphasized that all religions taught brotherhood, compassion, and caring which needed to be promoted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday emphasized that all religions taught brotherhood, compassion, and caring which needed to be promoted.

The minister, in a meeting with Sri Lankan Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayake, said preservation of Gandhara culture, art, and structures were being preserved in Pakistan.

He highlighted that Pakistan was taking care of many holy places of Sikhs and other religions in Hassan Abdal.

He said Pakistan would provide vocational training to the Sri Lankan students in the medical and religious fields.

The number of scholarships for Sri Lankan students was also being increased, he added.

Minister Salik said Pakistan was sending its youth abroad on a yearly basis due to the limited job opportunities within the country.

Minister Wickramanayake acknowledged that Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, and Muslim communities in Sri Lanka were working together to protect sacred sites.

He stated that religion was a part of culture, and the culture of Pakistan was very strong.

Wickramanayake recognized that Pakistan was a fortunate country with a large youth population (64%), and opportunities should also be created for Sri Lankan youth in the tourism sector in Pakistan.