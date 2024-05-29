Open Menu

Pakistan, Sri Lanka For Strengthening Interfaith Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Pakistan, Sri Lanka for strengthening interfaith ties

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday emphasized that all religions taught brotherhood, compassion, and caring which needed to be promoted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday emphasized that all religions taught brotherhood, compassion, and caring which needed to be promoted.

The minister, in a meeting with Sri Lankan Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayake, said preservation of Gandhara culture, art, and structures were being preserved in Pakistan.

He highlighted that Pakistan was taking care of many holy places of Sikhs and other religions in Hassan Abdal.

He said Pakistan would provide vocational training to the Sri Lankan students in the medical and religious fields.

The number of scholarships for Sri Lankan students was also being increased, he added.

Minister Salik said Pakistan was sending its youth abroad on a yearly basis due to the limited job opportunities within the country.

Minister Wickramanayake acknowledged that Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, and Muslim communities in Sri Lanka were working together to protect sacred sites.

He stated that religion was a part of culture, and the culture of Pakistan was very strong.

Wickramanayake recognized that Pakistan was a fortunate country with a large youth population (64%), and opportunities should also be created for Sri Lankan youth in the tourism sector in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sri Lanka Job Muslim All

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

6 minutes ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

6 minutes ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

6 minutes ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

16 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

5 minutes ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

6 minutes ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

6 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

38 minutes ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

6 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

17 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

17 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan