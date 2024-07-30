Pakistan, Sri Lanka pledge to boost cooperation across key sectors

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 10:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday pledged to boost cooperation through increased dialogue, improved mechanisms, and new opportunities in agriculture, health, connectivity, and culture, while recognizing shared views on global issues.

During the seventh round of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, held in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Sri Lankan delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane, while the Pakistani side was headed by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. The discussions took place in a friendly and productive atmosphere.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

It was agreed to enhance bilateral dialogue and exchanges and to strengthen the dialogue mechanisms.

The two sides decided to explore new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, connectivity and culture. They also noted with appreciation that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had unanimity of views on several global issues.

The two sides assessed the full spectrum of their bilateral relations, with discussions emphasizing trade, economic cooperation, defense and security, education, parliamentary exchanges, culture, media, sports, and collaboration at multilateral forums, as well as consular issues. Additionally, they discussed the political and security dynamics in South Asia and surrounding regions.

