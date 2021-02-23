UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade, Investment Conference On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:41 PM

Pakistan-Sri Lanka trade, investment conference on Wednesday

The Ministry of Commerce and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan have organized Pakistan- Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Commerce and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan have organized Pakistan- Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on two-day official visit to Sri Lanka and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa are expected to grace the conference, which will also be attended by top dignitaries from both sides, including the Advisor to Pakistan's Prime Minster on Commerce and Investment and Sri Lankan Trade Minister.

Pakistan's Secretary Commerce and Chairman board of Investment will give presentations on Pakistan's trade and investment potential, according to a TDAP press release here Tuesday.

The conference is aimed at promoting the trade and investment between the two countries as trading partners. It is a step forward towards further cementing the bilateral ties especially on economic front.

Around 40 leading Pakistani businessmen are accompanying the prime minister. In the backdrop of COVID protocols, the Pakistan mission in Colombo has invited 200 top businessmen and investors from Sri Lanka to the conference , which is first of its kind in Sri Lanka.

On the sidelines, business-to-business talks will be held which will provide an opportunity to the two business communities representing key sectors like textile, pharmaceutical, construction, information technology , agro and food, tourism, footwear, hospitality and tourism to engage in effective B2B meetings for enhanced cooperation.

This is the fourth high level engagement between Pakistan and Sri Lanka witnessed in last few months since the 6th Foreign Secretary Level Bilateral Political Consultations in December 2020, followed by the 12th Session of Joint Economic Commission.

