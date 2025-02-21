Pakistan stable nation with bright future: Musadik Malik

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik said on Friday that Pakistan is not a weak nation, rather it is stable with bright future and possesses all necessary resources for growth and prosperity.

Talking to the media after addressing the 5th convocation of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here, he said that there is no deficiency in Pakistani youth compared to those in Finland or Switzerland. However, he lamented the prevailing polarization, tension and pessimistic discourse that negatively impact the country.

He criticised certain political factions and said that some parties are engaged in such actions which harm the national interests. Some myopic elements are constantly working against Pakistan and wanted to stop its nuclear programme. For this purpose, they are spending millions of Dollars also, he added.

About economic progress of the country, he said that inflation stood at 40pc in the past, but now it dropped to approximately 3.5pc. He also highlighted that inflation rate for essential food items was 38pc but now it has turned negative, and prices of daily-use items has also started to decline in urban areas as well. Similarly, the interest rate was at 24-25pc, but now it has reduced to 11-12pc which made loans more accessible for the businesses.

These rates would soon enter into single-digit range and pave way for further economic growth, he added.

Regarding political dialogue, Musadik Malik said that government's ongoing communication with Maulana Fazlur Rehman is based on mutual respect despite occasional disagreements.

He acknowledged Maulana’s role in guiding and critiquing the government while maintaining a relationship built on dialogue and understanding. However, he strongly criticised political groups that engage in destructive tactics by storming institutions, inciting violence and disrupting governance.

He contradicted the idea of engaging in negotiations over pardons for corruption particularly referencing a case involving the alleged embezzlement of 190 million Pounds. He compared this to the government’s efforts in innovation which recently yielded an equivalent amount in economic benefits through technological advancements.

Responding to a query, he rejected the speculation that Donald Trump’s return to power would drastically alter Pakistan's trajectory. The political groups should resolve national matters internally rather than relying on foreign intervention, he added.