Pakistan Stance On Kashmir Not To Be Changed: Ijaz

Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:50 PM

Pakistan stance on Kashmir not to be changed: Ijaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech at United Nations General Assembly session gave strong message to the international community that Pakistan's stance on Kashmir would not be change.

In a statement issued here, the minister said the whole nation proudly gave warm welcome to the prime minister on his return at Islamabad International Airport after a successful visit to US.

In his speech regarding Islamophobia, Imran Khan told the world community that islam was a religion of peace, Ijaz Shah added.

Ijaz Shah said the PM proved him as an ambassador of not only Kashmir and Pakistan but of the whole Muslim Ummah.

