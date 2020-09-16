Pakistan stand steadfast against Indian attempt to politicize SCO National Security Advisors' meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :National security and foreign policy expert, Hassan Akbar has said that Pakistan has effectively countered Indain attempts to politicize National Security Advisors meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO).

Hassan Akbar who is also director of Jinnah Institute in a statement on social media sid that "Pakistan stood steadfast against Indian attempts to politicize another multilateral forum during the SCO, NSA dialogue chaired by Russia. After a test call three days earlier, India had raised objections to the display of Pakistan's new political map in the background".

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval walked out of the meeting of National Security Advisors meeting in protest over political map of Pakistan displayed during online speech on of Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf.

He said SCO member countries accepted Pakistan position as it was based on the UN Charter and UNSC resolutions, unlike India's illegal and unilateral position on Kashmir.

"Frustrated and feeling isolated, Ajit Doval walked out of the speeches of Pakistan SAPM on National Security Moeed Yusuf and Russian NSA in a display of diplomatic immaturity and frustration. The map stayed on, and Pakistan was able to make its position clear despite India's petty attempt at politicizing a multilateral forum".

Hassan Akbar said Russia did not say anything to Pakistan, nor did it issue an advisory, only India's own advisory was circulated to which Pakistan replied.