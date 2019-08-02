Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) seizes 94 bottled drinking water units in one year

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has checked around 1168 samples of bottled drinking water and seized 94 units during one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has checked around 1168 samples of bottled drinking water and seized 94 units during one year.

Similarly, 205 non-conformities were found of minor nature and after corrective actions and process, monitoring were found conforming and fit for human consumption.

As per information, PSQCA also issued notices to units for products found non-conforming. Moreover, guidelines are also provided to them for improvement of quality as per Pakistan Standards.

It is mentioned here that PSQCA enforces quality of Bottled Drinking Water as per Pakistan Standards No.

4639-2018 while Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) under administrative control of Ministry of Science & Technology undertakes, promotes and disseminates Research and Development(R&D) projects/programmes in water sector across the country.

After 18th amendment the provision of clean drinking water is responsibility of provincial governments.

However, PCRWR is monitoring quality of drinking water throughout the country and sharing the findings with Provincial Governments.