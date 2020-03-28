UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Standards And Quality Control Authority Tests Quality Of Sanitizers In Local Markets After Complaints

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:51 PM

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has collected random samples of sanitizers from the local markets of the federal capital to check their quality after receiving complaints from citizens about low quality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has collected random samples of sanitizers from the local markets of the federal capital to check their quality after receiving complaints from citizens about low quality.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said he had directed PSQCA to check the quality of sanitizers being available in different local markets.

"We have received several complaints by citizens of low quality sanitizers being sold in the market and directed PSQCA to take necessary action against those responsible", he said.

PSQCA carried out open market sampling of the sanitizers of ten brands which would be tested in the laboratory. Action will be taken as per results of the tests by the authority.

