Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA)seals illegal water production unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) sealed another illegal bottled drinking water unit here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the PSQCA, on directions of Federel Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, a team led by Deputy Director Khurram Mateen, conducted a raid at the PIA Road and found an illegal and un-licensed water unit.

The team seized huge quantity of prepared stock and sealed the unit.

The teams also served notices on several illegal units.

Deputy Director Khurram Mateen said on the occasion that no leniency would be shown to any illegal water unit. He said that PSQCA teams were always ready to guide the business community for promoting quality culture in the country.