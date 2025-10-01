Pakistan standing strong on diplomatic front: Huzaifa Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Huzaifa Rehman on Wednesday said Pakistan was standing firm on a strong diplomatic front.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government delivering excellent performance on both political and diplomatic levels.

He said the economy was strengthening and would continue to improve further. Answering a question, he said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was a coalition partner with working relations intact.

He said that there was no bitterness and occasional statements had no lasting impact.“Difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy,” he remarked. He said that coalition parties would work together for Pakistan’s economic progress and development.