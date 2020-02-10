Pakistan stands by China in combating coronavirus : Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Monday said entire Pakistani nation was standing with their Chinese brotherly country in the difficult time to combat coronavirus.

She expressed the confidence that the Chinese government would very soon win the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, she said they were also extremely thankful to the Chinese government for extending best possible assistance to Pakistani nationals in China.

"We have no doubt that the brotherly Chinese people will overcome this challenge with their characteristic strength and resilience", she added.

On the other hand, she said Pakistan is also taking certain possible measures to diagnose the Corona virus patients coming directly or indirectly from China.

She said the ministry of health has also launched a campaign on the electronic media to create awareness amongst the people about the virus.

"We are closely monitoring all the entry points and screening of every passenger is being carried out at the entry points", she mentioned.

The airlines have been issuing health cards to passengers to track their travel history, she said adding, the passengers coming from China directly or indirectly are screened and their record is being maintained by the ministry of health.

The corona virus has affected the economy of China but China is taking all out measures to provide treatments to the infected people, she further appreciated.

By the grace of Allah Almighty no case of Coronavirus has yet been reported in the country, she informed.

As preventive measures, one should wash his hands frequently and keep at least three feet distance from the infected patient, she added.

The suspected patient should wear mask so that the virus cannot be transmitted to others, she advised.