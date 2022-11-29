UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stands By Palestine Against Israeli Oppression: President Alvi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan stands by Palestine against Israeli oppression: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan's unflagging support for the cause of Palestine against the tyranny and illegal occupation of the Israeli forces.

"Pakistan has historically supported the legitimate struggle of Palestinians and shall continue to do so," the president said in his message on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

President Alvi said collective voice and action could bring peace and security to the Palestinians and expressed hope that justice and fairness would prevail over tyranny and oppression.

He hoped that the conscience of the world would triumph over narrow self-interests.

He stressed that Pakistan fully supported the Palestinian position and their readiness to negotiate a peace accord based upon internationally recognized terms of reference and pre-1967 borders.

The accord, he said, needed to be under international monitoring, holding accountable the parties and within a determined and binding time frame, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

President Alvi pointed out that during the last seven and half decades, there was systematic and increasing abuse of the Palestinians at the hands of Israelis.

"So much of the innocent blood has been shed and the bleeding of Palestinians has not stopped yet. The two undeniable realities of the conflict are unstoppable Israeli violence against Palestinians and the illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel," he said.

The president said the most recent episode of the incessant Israeli violence was seen in August this year when it's bombing in Gaza resulted in the deaths of approximately 50 Palestinians including 17 children, and injuries to more than 300.

"Despite any action that Israel takes to annex occupied Palestinian territories, the annexation and occupation will remain in contravention of the principles of international humanitarian law and international law," he said.

Dr Alvi said the occupying power could take control of the territory, but it could not take control of the minds and spirit of the occupied people.

"The struggle of the Palestinians for their freedom will continue until they are given the chance to exercise their right to self-determination and Pakistan will stand by them," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Israel Palestine Gaza Jerusalem August Blood Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

13 minutes ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

19 minutes ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

1 hour ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

2 hours ago
 "I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

2 hours ago
 Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over bato ..

Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over baton of command to new army chief ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.