Pakistan stands committed to regional peace with capability to ward off aggression: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Saturday reaffirmed that it was committed to the promotion of environment of peace and stability in South Asia, while preserving its capability to ward off aggression or adventurism in any form.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said, "Today the nation observes the 24th anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests conducted in 1998 in response to testing of nuclear weapons by India.

"The tests not only demonstrated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.

"It is a partner in international efforts to strengthen the global non-proliferation regime based on the principles of non-discrimination and equal security for all states. It adheres to the latest international standards on export controls and maintains the highest standards of nuclear safety and security." The spokesperson said threats to strategic stability in South Asia underscored the importance of Pakistan's proposal for Strategic Restraint Regime (SRR), which provided for measures for resolution of outstanding issues, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, nuclear and missile restraints, and conventional balance.

He said in paying tribute to its scientists, engineers and technicians in ensuring Pakistan's security, the nation also deeply appreciated the contributions of the country's nuclear programme to its socio-economic development.

Pakistan was employing nuclear technology in pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ranging from energy, water and food security, education, health, agriculture, and industry, he added.

He said nuclear power generation as a source of reliable, clean and affordable alternative to fossil fuels constituted an important element of Pakistan's energy security plans.

This year, he said, operationalization of second 1100 MWe K-3 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi marked another milestone, which signified the role of nuclear science and technology for socio-economic development and welfare of the people of Pakistan.

In the health domain, the spokesperson said, 20 cancer hospitals being operated across the country by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) bore the bulk of cancer burden in Pakistan. In the field of agriculture, the contributions of nuclear research centers in Pakistan to the development of high yield climate change resistant varieties of crops had been recognized internationally, he added.

The FO spokesperson said the Pakistan Center of Excellence in Nuclear Security (PCENS) was an IAEA-recognized center of excellence imparting international trainings in nuclear security. Pakistan also offered fellowships under the IAEA Marie Curie Fellowship programme and had seconded experts to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in various fields, he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan looked forward to further expanding its international collaborations in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology and sharing its expertise with other countries, including in nuclear regulatory matters.