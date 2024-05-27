Pakistan Stands Firm Against Hostile Forces, Becoming Nuclear Power: Law Minister
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that on the 26th anniversary Youm e Takbeer, he extended his heartfelt tributes to the political and military leadership, scientists, engineers, and everyone who played a crucial role in our nuclear program.
In his message, the minister said that Youm-e-Takbeer is more than a date on the calendar; it symbolizes our nation's arduous yet extraordinary journey towards achieving credible minimum deterrence. This day exemplifies the unity and collaboration among all facets of national power, transforming what once appeared to be an unattainable goal into reality.
Under the bold leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan stood firm against the hostile forces, ultimately becoming a nuclear power. Throughout this endeavor, our armed forces have been the vigilant guardians, protecting our program against the hostile intentions of our enemies.
On this significant occasion, we honor the sacrifices and contributions of all those who made this achievement possible. Their legacy serves as a powerful reminder of our collective resilience and strength.
