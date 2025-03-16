Pakistan stands firm against terrorism, Dr. Tariq says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has strongly condemned the recent terror attacks in Pakistan, reaffirming the government's commitment to eliminate terrorism and protect the country's sovereignty as a top priority.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs urged all political parties to come together and engage in a national dialogue to address the current security issues.

He emphasized the importance of stability, which can be achieved through mutual understanding and negotiation among all political parties.

He invited all parties to work together to find a solution to the present security issues, putting aside their differences for the sake of national interest and sovereignty.

Dr Fazal has reaffirmed that national security and sovereignty remain the government's top priority.

He emphasized the importance of a national dialogue at this critical time, highlighting the need for collective efforts to address the country's challenges and ensure the protection of its sovereignty.

Regarding the proposal for an in-camera parliamentary meeting to discuss terrorism issues, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry expressed his personal endorsement, stating that such meetings have occurred in the past as well.

He emphasized that for the sake of national security, it is essential for lawmakers to come together and engage in confidential discussions.

To another question, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs has accused India of involvement in recent terror attacks in Pakistan, alleging that terrorists arrested in Pakistan possess advanced weapons not readily available in their areas, suggesting external support.

Chaudhry claims that India, in collaboration with Afghanistan, is backing these terrorist groups.

Responding another question, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has expressed his intention to meet with Maulana and Achakzai to discuss terrorism and find solutions.

He believes that if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party sits down with these experienced politicians, they will be able to make progress on this critical issue.

Fazal Chaudhry has also urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to refrain from creating instability and instead engage in mature discussions to address terrorism for the greater good of the nation.

He further emphasized in a reply of question for the importance of equality for the Baloch people, particularly the youth, stating that they will receive equal rights.

He highlighted the precedent set by former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, who included Abdul Malik Baloch in his cabinet, along with other Baloch representatives in federal cabinets.