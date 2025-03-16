Pakistan Stands Firm Against Terrorism, Dr. Tariq Says
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has strongly condemned the recent terror attacks in Pakistan, reaffirming the government's commitment to eliminate terrorism and protect the country's sovereignty as a top priority.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs urged all political parties to come together and engage in a national dialogue to address the current security issues.
He emphasized the importance of stability, which can be achieved through mutual understanding and negotiation among all political parties.
He invited all parties to work together to find a solution to the present security issues, putting aside their differences for the sake of national interest and sovereignty.
Dr Fazal has reaffirmed that national security and sovereignty remain the government's top priority.
He emphasized the importance of a national dialogue at this critical time, highlighting the need for collective efforts to address the country's challenges and ensure the protection of its sovereignty.
Regarding the proposal for an in-camera parliamentary meeting to discuss terrorism issues, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry expressed his personal endorsement, stating that such meetings have occurred in the past as well.
He emphasized that for the sake of national security, it is essential for lawmakers to come together and engage in confidential discussions.
To another question, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs has accused India of involvement in recent terror attacks in Pakistan, alleging that terrorists arrested in Pakistan possess advanced weapons not readily available in their areas, suggesting external support.
Chaudhry claims that India, in collaboration with Afghanistan, is backing these terrorist groups.
Responding another question, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has expressed his intention to meet with Maulana and Achakzai to discuss terrorism and find solutions.
He believes that if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party sits down with these experienced politicians, they will be able to make progress on this critical issue.
Fazal Chaudhry has also urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to refrain from creating instability and instead engage in mature discussions to address terrorism for the greater good of the nation.
He further emphasized in a reply of question for the importance of equality for the Baloch people, particularly the youth, stating that they will receive equal rights.
He highlighted the precedent set by former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, who included Abdul Malik Baloch in his cabinet, along with other Baloch representatives in federal cabinets.
Recent Stories
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan stands firm against terrorism, Dr. Tariq says6 minutes ago
-
Vital to restore Lahore to its original form: Nawaz Sharif6 minutes ago
-
Residents of ICT witness increase in demand of 'tailors' amid Eid festival6 minutes ago
-
BZU earns global recognition in QS World Ranking 202536 minutes ago
-
14 nabbed over power pilfering36 minutes ago
-
24 criminals held36 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts six more connections36 minutes ago
-
'Bandala hiking trail' emerges as Pakistan's latest tourism sensation: Raja Azhar46 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi issues key directives to enhance security46 minutes ago
-
Man dies in accident46 minutes ago
-
Suspect in pastor's murder remanded to CTD custody1 hour ago
-
Naib Tehsildar among 8 booked for selling widow’s plot fraudulently1 hour ago