Pakistan Stands Firm To Defend Its Sovereignty: Khawaja Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan stands firm to defend its sovereignty: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday asserted that Pakistan was fully prepared to provide a comprehensive response if India takes any aggressive action.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized Pakistan's readiness to defend itself against any potential threat, stating, "If India takes any action, it will receive a full reply.

“We are prepared, and if anything occurs, we will not hold back", he said.

The minister highlighted Pakistan's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty against any form of aggression.

He pointed to Pakistan's decisive response to India's reckless incursion in February 2019 as evidence of its resolve.

Pakistan has consistent history of exposing India's hollow claims of military superiority, he added.

Khawaja Asif said, "We've consistently responded to India swiftly, and history is bound to repeat itself. For instance, in 2019, we exhibited restraint by returning an Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture, despite India's incursion following the Pulwama incident."

He further asserted that terrorism in Pakistan had ties to India, suggesting that India was seeking to escalate tensions for political gain.

He accused Indian ministers of making statements aimed at securing political benefits.

He reiterated Pakistan's determination to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens against any hostile actions from India.

