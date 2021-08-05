Pakistan stands firm with Kashmiris in their freedom struggle: Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that brave Kashmiri people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir would break the shackles of Indian brutalities and oppression.

In a statement , he said that 5 August 2021 marked as Youm-e-Istehsal, completing 730 days of military siege of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan stood firm with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their freedom struggle.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan as an ambassador of the Kashmiris had raised the Kashmir at the United Council and other international fora.

He said that Pakistan would continue raise voice for the people of Kashmir, who were struggling for their right to self-determination.

Kamran Bangash said the self-determination was the fundamental right of Kashmiri people, which was guaranteed by the UN Security Council in resolutions adopted on January 5, 1949.

Kamran Bangash said that today the Indian occupation forces had created an atmosphere of fear in the Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and demanded international forums to help resolve the Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions.