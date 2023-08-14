Pakistan 'stands firm' with Kashmiris' struggle for freedom from India: Munir Akram

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, in a message to the UN community on the country's Independence Day, highlighted the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and freedom from India

"We will continue to raise Kashmir's call for liberation at the United Nations and in all forums," he said.

"Freedom is never free," Ambassador Akram said, pointing out that "our founding fathers faced vigorous opposition and secured Pakistan through determination, resolve, wisdom and democratic struggle.

"Hundreds of thousands of our brothers and sisters sacrificed their lives just to reach their promised homeland; to fulfill their dream of nationhood and liberty.

We must never forget their heroism; their ideals; and their sacrifice.

"Today, as we celebrate our independence, we stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for right to self-determination and freedom," the Pakistani envoy added.

As a resilient nation., he said, Pakistanis overcame security and economic challenges with strength and fortitude, as manifested in the nation's response to the massive floods of 2022.

"Our Quaid prescribed the principles of unity, faith and discipline as the cornerstones of nation-building. We must work day and night to realize the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam and make our society humane, inclusive, and tolerant for all," Ambassador Akram said.