Pakistan Stands For Peace: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:21 PM

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Pakistan stands for peace and nothing could be gained from conflicts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Pakistan stands for peace and nothing could be gained from conflicts.

In a tweet, he said that in fact, the Kabul government needed to answer for daily incidents of terrorism in Pakistan sponsored and coordinated from Afghanistan.

The minister said that everyone knew for whom people like Hamdullah Mohib work for.

