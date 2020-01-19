UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stands For Regional Peace, Stability: Qureshi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that during his recent multination visit, he had conveyed a message to all the respective leaderships that Pakistan stood for peace and stability in the region.

In a tweet, the foreign minister said he had visited Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United States and Qatar on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive and had constructive engagement with counterparts on efforts to defuse tensions and promote peace in the middle East.

"Pakistan's message I took to all; We stand for peace and stability in the region," the foreign minister remarked.

Qureshi said in New York, he had also met the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres wherein he had underscored the critical importance of the International community's continued attention to the sufferings of Kashmiri people under Indian occupation.

He also called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

