Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process as Taliban make territorial gains: Ambassador Khan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Expressing "grave concern" over the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan Friday underscored the need for resumption of the peace process between Afghan parties to find a way to end the long-running conflict.

"What is really important is for all of them to come together and sit across the table to see what is that common basis that could lead to the resolution of this conflict and they could agree on some form of a government," he said in an interview with National Public Radio (NPR).

Responding to questions about the advances being made by the Taliban across Afghanistan, Ambassador Asad Khan said that the unraveling of the peace process and continuing instability in Afghanistan affects Pakistan, which has historically suffered and paid probably the heaviest price after Afghanistan, having lost about $150 billion Dollars and 70,000 lives.

"So we are watching with grave concern, the unfolding situation, and right now, I think, what is really important is to make sure that the peace process, in which we have all put in a lot of energy, is supported so that this more recent instability is handled in an effective way," the Pakistani envoy said.

"I think focusing on the peace process, delivering on the peace process is the best counter terrorism investment that United States could make," he added.

Questioned whether it was in Pakistan's interest if the Taliban win, Ambassador Asad Khan echoed what Prime Minister Imran Khan said in Tashkent that Pakistan has no favorites and that anyone acceptable to the Afghan people was acceptable to Pakistan.

"We have urged the Taliban to refrain from pushing for a military victory. And I think it is time for the Afghan government to also show flexibility." Asked to explain what he meant by flexibility on part of the Afghan government, he said Pakistan was doing all it can to facilitate the peace process. "I think President (Joe) Biden is right in saying that the WAR in Afghanistan is not available, but we clearly believe and firmly believe that PEACE certainly still is winnable in Afghanistan." Whether a civil war was more likely in Afghanistan, the ambassador was further asked.

"This is what we are afraid of, and that is what we are really concerned about," he said, pointing out that Afghanistan will have ungoverned spaces, with militias . "That is what concerns not just Pakistan. I think that concerns all other countries in the neighborhood. And this is (also) reflected in the extended Troika Declaration, where all the important countries in the neighborhood have urged Afghanistan and all the Afghan parties to come to an inclusive, comprehensive peace agreement" to prevent that possibility.

Further asked if Pakistan would accept more Afghan refugees, Ambassador Asad Khan said, "We have our hands full."Pakistan, he said, is already hosting around 3 million Afghan refugees. "We really don't have either the economic muscle or the space to host more Afghan refugees."