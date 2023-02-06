UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stands In Firm Solidarity With Turkiye In Wake Of Earthquake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Pakistan stands in firm solidarity with Turkiye in wake of earthquake

Foreign Office Spokesperson on Monday reiterated that Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the brotherly people of Turkiye in the wake of unprecedented natural calamity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson on Monday reiterated that Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the brotherly people of Turkiye in the wake of unprecedented natural calamity.

"Beyond the immediate relief effort, we will continue to work with Turkiye in the post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction phases," the spokesperson said in a press release.

On the instructions of the prime minister, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was mobilizing all available resources including winterized tents, blankets and other critical life-saving supplies, it was added.

Urban Search and Rescue Teams trained to operate in disaster-hit areas were being dispatched with their equipment and medicines.

"Our Mission in Ankara remains in constant touch with the relevant Turkish authorities to identify any additional requirement for the earthquake affected areas," the spokesperson said.

The government and people of Pakistan had received the news of a massive earthquake in Southern Turkiye earlier in the day, with deep sorrow and anguish, the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extend heartfelt condolences to the brotherly Turkish people on the tragic loss of life and offered all possible support in the relief effort.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to offer condolences and express solidarity and reiterated offer of support and assistance, the spokesperson further said.

