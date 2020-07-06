UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stands In Solidarity With Japan Over Flood Casualties: FO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday expressed solidarity with Japan over the loss due to heavy floods.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Japan on the precious lives lost in the ongoing floods in Kumamoto prefecture of Japan," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a tweet.

"We pray for the earliest recovery of those still missing," she said, adding that Pakistan stood in solidarity with its resilient Japanese friends.

Japan's Kumamoto prefecture in the central part of Japan's southwestern Kyushu island suffered heavy flooding and massive mudslides on Sunday leaving dozens dead and several missing.

