Pakistan Stands In Solidarity With People Of IIOJK In Their Struggle To Self-determination: Rana Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday while highlighting the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions, stated that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the peoples of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

Federal Minister also called for an end to violence, oppression and human rights violations that have plagued the region for far too long.

He expressed these views while chairing an important consultative meeting on observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, which was attended by Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Secretary, Wasim Ajmal Chaudhary, Additional and Head of Department/Representatives from HEC, IBCC, FBISE, FDE, PEIRA, DGRE, NCHD, NCA, NBF, QAU, AIOU, NSU, PIFD, NAVTTC, FCE and BECS.

He further said that the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training is committed to raising awareness and providing support to the people of Kashmir and would continue to work towards ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights respected in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In compliance with instruction by the federal education ministry, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) chalked out the special events for February 5, this year to observe Solidarity Day in Private Educational Institutions (PEIs).

It is imperative to mention that private schools and colleges in Islamabad will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to highlight the atrocities of the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.

For the purpose, different activities including speeches/essay writing/ quiz competition, painting/poster making, display of poster, solidarity walk, tableau/performance by students are organized in private schools/colleges in Islamabad on the issue of Kashmir during first and second week of February.

However, this time special events are scheduled at different institutions with focus on Issue of Kashmir and Solidarity with Kashmiri. The management of PEIs whole-heartedly involved and committed to pay tribute to the determined Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

While talking to media, the spokesperson, PEIRA Zafar Iqbal Yousuf Zai, said that observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 is, to convey the message that the Pakistani nation stands by the Kashmiris who have been facing unprecedented human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The management, teachers, students and staff of private schools and colleges are organizing morning assemblies, essay/speeches competition and tableaus/skits, in which plight of Kashmiri people is being portrayed and students show solidarity with Kashmir to give moral support to the people of Kashmir and to recognize their long-standing freedom struggle till the day.

