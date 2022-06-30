UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stands Ready To Work Closely With China: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 30, 2022 | 11:23 AM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and Director of Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi to continue support of the Chinese investors with competitive incentives, access to high-quality infrastructure and unwavering security arrangements.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor and the growing economic linkages have deepened the roots of the abiding friendship between the people of Pakistan and China.

He was talking to Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and Director of Foreign Affairs Commission, Yang Jiechi, who called on him in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China for realizing both countries' shared vision of connectivity, prosperity and public well-being.

He said Pakistan will continue to support Chinese investors with competitive incentives, access to high-quality infrastructure and unwavering security arrangements.

The Prime Minister thanked China for renewal of 2.3 billion Dollars assistance to Pakistan's efforts towards preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic by providing millions of vaccine doses as well as protective and medical equipment.

He reaffirmed the Government’s resolve to accelerate the pace and complete CPEC projects at the earliest.

Shehbaz Sharif also underscored the high importance Pakistan attaches to the strategic ML-I and other key projects including Karachi Circular Railway, Babusar Tunnel, and desalinization plant in Karachi.

Prime Minister rietererted his strong condemnation to Karachi terrorist attack and underscored Pakistan's determination to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Exchanging views on international issues of mutual interest, he also highlighted the adverse impact of India’s unabated repression and gross violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister thanked China for its principled stance and steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Shehbaz Sharif and the Chinese dignitary also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan including the humanitarian and economic crises.

