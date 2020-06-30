Pakistan stands resolute, vigilant against destabilizing forces: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday conveyed deep appreciation to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other countries for their solidarity with Pakistan over the incident of terrorist attack on its Stock Exchange building in Karachi.

"I convey deep appreciation to UNSG Antonio Guterres and our friends in the international community for their strong condemnation and solidarity on attempted psx terrorist attack," the foreign minister wrote in a tweet.

He said, "I want to reassure all that we stand resolute and vigilant against all those who seek to destabilize Pakistan." Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had strongly condemned Monday's terrorist attack on the pakistan stock exchange and conveyed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people and government of Pakistan.

He reiterated the solidarity of the United Nations with the government and people of Pakistan in their efforts to address terrorism and violent extremism.

A group of four militants stormed the PSX compound in Karachi on Monday morning, killing one police officer and three security guards deployed at the venue, and wounding at least seven people, including security personnel. All the four militants were killed in an exchange of fire.

