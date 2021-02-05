Pakistan Stands " Shoulder To Shoulder With Kashmiris" : Ziaullah Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Science and Technology , Ziaullah Bangash has said that Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder by the Kashmiri people for their right to self determination and reiterated unwavering support to Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

In a statement on eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day , he said that "the day is being observed to pay rich tribute to Kashmiri people, and to give loud and clear message to world that hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison".

Ziaullah Bangash said that Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed every year to express solidarity with resilient Kashmiris and their sacrifices for right to self-determination.

On this day, the people of Pakistan especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province solemnly reaffirm their unflinching and continued moral, diplomatic and political support to the dedicated struggle of Kashmiri people for freedom from illegal Indian occupation, he said.

He said India has imposed curfew in the held valley from last 18-months to subdue the Kashmiri people but has miserably failed in the nefarious designs as with every passing day the Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination was gaining momentum.

He added that Indian brutalities had failed to suppress freedom struggle of valiant Kashmiris.

The infringement of human rights by�Indian military has been widespread and systematic", he said .

Ziaullah Bangash urged international community to play its important role to end human rights violations in IIOJK and support UN plebiscite resolution for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.