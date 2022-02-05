UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stands Shoulder To Shoulder With Kashmiris Brethren: Governor Imran Ismail

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 03:08 PM

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris brethren: Governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that Pakistan would stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for the right to self-determination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that Pakistan would stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

While saluting the struggle of the Kashmiris for their rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed on Saturday across the country, the Governor said that Pakistan has raised its voice for Kashmiris at every forum.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing his effective role as an ambassador of Kashmiris.

United Nations (UN)'s Security Council should work for the resolution to IIOK in accordance with the desires of Kashmiri people and UN's resolution, the Governor urged and added 'We express our solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and support them for the cause, and "Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris of IIOK until the accomplishment of their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Governor United Nations

Recent Stories

Norway's Therese Johaug wins first gold of Beijing ..

Norway's Therese Johaug wins first gold of Beijing Winter Olympics

41 seconds ago
 China's Xi hosts world leader banquet after two ye ..

China's Xi hosts world leader banquet after two years of isolation

42 seconds ago
 Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Mirpurkhas

Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Mirpurkhas

46 seconds ago
 Independence of IIOJK vital for peace in S.Asia: A ..

Independence of IIOJK vital for peace in S.Asia: Aamir Dogar

47 seconds ago
 Snowboard legend White to retire after Olympics

Snowboard legend White to retire after Olympics

7 minutes ago
 Kashmir Day observed in Sialkot

Kashmir Day observed in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>