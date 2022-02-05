UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stands Shoulder To Shoulder With Kashmiris : Ziaullah Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris : Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed like others parts of the country to give a loud and clear message to the world that hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

This was said in a statement, by Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash on Saturday on the occasion of Kashmir-Day.

He said that entire Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiri brothers in their valiant struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination.

" I salute the sacrifices of the brave and courageous Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination".

Ziaullah Bangash has said that Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder by the Kashmiri people for their right to self determination and reiterated unwavering support to Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

Ziaullah Bangash urged international community to play its important role to end human rights violations in IIOJK and support UN plebiscite resolution for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

