Pakistan Stands Shoulder To Shoulder With Kashmiris: Azam Khan Swati

Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:52 PM

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris: Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Friday said people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in their hour of difficulty and India would not be able to suppress their voice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Friday said people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in their hour of difficulty and India would not be able to suppress their voice.

The minister led a rally from Pakistan Secretariat to D-Chowk here to express solidarity with people of Kashmir and to protest against human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The rally was attended by a large number of people including members of the civil society and government employees.

The minister said international media had exposed the brutalities of India.

After a long time, Pakistan had meaningfully raised the voice for Kashmiri people at the international forums, he added.

Swati said now Pakistan had an exemplary leadership which had fullrealization of the problems of people of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Your Thoughts and Comments

