Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brethren: Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) had been subjected to worse human rights abuses and under such circumstances, Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with them.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that the Indian security forces been granted complete impunity while perpetrating acts of aggression against the innocent Kashmiris.

He said that there was urgent need to condemn and address the grave human rights violations in IOK.

He urged the international community to play its due role for resolving the long- standing dispute in the light of UN resolutions.

"We also need to send a message to our brothers and sisters in IOK that Pakistan stands firmly with them" he said.