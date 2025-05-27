Pakistan Stands United Against Any Aggression: Tariq Fazal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 11:23 PM
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that national unity was needed across political and economic fronts, stating that taking all stakeholders along is the government’s core approach
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that we must move forward collectively, resolve internal issues together, and prioritize the country above all.
He stressed that both political harmony and economic cooperation were essential for national progress.
Answering a question, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s release or detention was irrelevant now. Pakistan has moved forward and cannot revolve around one person, he added.
Commenting on PTI’s protest call, he said that political peaceful protest was every party right, but attempts to incite internal unrest will not be allowed.
He reiterated that the government would not succumb to threats or intimidation. He noted that the Prime Minister had extended multiple invitations for dialogue, which were rejected by PTI.
However, he appreciated PTI’s responsible conduct during recent national tensions, calling it commendable. “We hope this responsible approach continues for the greater good of the country. politics will go on, but Pakistan comes first,” he said.
On Indian Prime Minister’s recent remarks, he said that Modi was attempting to cover his humiliation after recent setbacks. “Such violent, aggressive, and fascist rhetoric does not suit a head of state,” he remarked.
He affirmed that the Pakistani nation stands united and is fully prepared to confront any aggression alongside its armed forces.
