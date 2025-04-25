Pakistan stands united with armed forces against Indian aggression: Syed Shafqat

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Prominent political and social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday has strongly condemned the Indian government's recent attempts to shift blame to Pakistan by staging incidents in Pulwama and other areas. In his statement, Shah emphasized that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Armed Forces in ensuring the country's security and existence.

He praised the Pakistan Army's capabilities, stating that they are fully equipped to respond to any Indian aggression. He condemned the Modi government's unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it "Indian water terrorism.

" Shah highlighted that India has become the largest terrorist state in the world and its actions are a clear violation of international water laws.

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty sets a dangerous precedent, and Shah urged the international community to take notice of India's hostile actions. Shah reaffirmed that Pakistan will not compromise on its security and sovereignty, and the nation will continue to stand united with its armed forces against any external threats.