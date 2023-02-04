Pakistan stands united with Kashmiri people of IIOJK: Minister Asad Mehmood

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood on Saturday said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 )

In a statement issued, here on Saturday, the minister said that the sacrifices of the oppressed Kashmiris would not go in vain and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would be freed soon from the shackles of slavery.

He also emphasized the international community to take measures in coercing India to fulfill its obligation by giving the due right of self-determination to Kashmiris, as per United Nations' resolutions.

He further urged human rights organizations and international bodies to raise their voice against Indian imperialism in the region.