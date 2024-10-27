Pakistan Stands United With Kashmiris In Their Rightful Struggle: Hina Butt
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt said on Sunday that Kashmiris worldwide were observing October 27 as Black Day in protest against India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.
She said that the people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle and raise their voices for their right to self-determination.
Hina Butt said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had never accepted any form of oppressive rule, whether it was under Dogra rule or Indian occupation. She expressed Pakistan's commitment to continue providing diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris and urged the international community to grant them their right to self-determination, as per UN resolutions. She expressed hope, saying, "The dawn of freedom will surely rise for Kashmir, and their sacrifices will not go in vain."
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP governor calls for peace, unity, harmony2 minutes ago
-
Experts for immediate implementation of UN resolutions to resolve Kashmir dispute2 minutes ago
-
LWMC making arrangements for annual Tablighi Ijtema2 minutes ago
-
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers22 minutes ago
-
DWPC holds walk to mark Kashmir Black Day32 minutes ago
-
Speaker of Russian Federation Council arrives in Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Attempt to smuggle goods foiled42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands with Kashmiris: Hamza42 minutes ago
-
Governor offers Fateha for ex-MNA Humair Rokri52 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 107,600 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
BECS observes Kashmir Black Day on October 271 hour ago
-
Two arrested, five rare deers recovered in Umarkot1 hour ago