Pakistan stands with China in trying time: FO

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan stands with China in trying time and steps are being taken along with Chinese government for pulling out Pakistanis marooned in China

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Pakistan stands with China in trying time and steps are being taken along with Chinese government for pulling out Pakistanis marooned in China." Chinese government is taking measures regarding corona virus.

We are grateful to them for providing facilities to Pakistanis living in China. Pakistan stands with China in trying time. Steps are being taken to pull out Pakistanis marooned in China, "this was said by Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui in her weekly press briefing here Thursday.She said Pakistan has constituted Power Technical Committee (PTC) on corona virus.

National Health Institute has issued advisory about corona virus.She said "we are taking steps along with Chinese government for pulling out Pakistanis marooned in Aronchi at China. Earlier we made request to Chinese government for looking after Pakistani students.About measures being taken by Pakistan government for pulling out Pakistani students marooned in China she said we have asked Pakistani students in China to register them with embassy in China as soon as possible.During opening remarks on Kashmir she said clamp down has entered into 179th day in Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan special campaign on Kashmir issue is underway at national and international level, she added.She went on to say that India is giving such provocative statements to divert world attention from its internal affairs while Pakistan has rejected Indian Prime Minister (PM) statement.

She stated Chinese government has taken consistent steps with reference to Corona virus.

Pakistan embassy is in contact with Pakistani students in China . We are extending every possible help to Pakistani students in China.She underlined government has constituted a high level committee for prevention of corona virus.

National Institute of Health (NIH) has declared emergency and emergency centre has also been set up.She said Pakistanis who are not on data base in China have been asked to contact Pakistan embassy.

Universities administration officers also took up the issue with reference to food.She remarked " no evacuation of their citizens has been made by any country from China so far. Government will take all steps for Pakistanis living in China.

No country has formally pulled out its citizens from China.She indicated Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi is on an important visit of Kenya which is robust Pakistan export partner. Government has started trade diplomacy.

FM will chair an international conference in Nairobi.She underscored Pakistan is adhering to policy of independent Palestine.She held provocative statements come from India and provocative statements are not better for the region in any way.Regarding protest outside Pakistan embassy in Afghanistan she said protest outside Pakistani embassy in Kabul has been noted but Pakistan embassy is continuing its work therein.