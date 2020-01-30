Pakistan stands with China in valiant efforts to control Coronavirus: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said the government, people and leadership of Pakistan stood by the Chinese people and leadership in their valiant efforts to bring the Coronavirus under control and support the measures taken by China in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said the government, people and leadership of Pakistan stood by the Chinese people and leadership in their valiant efforts to bring the Coronavirus under control and support the measures taken by China in that regard.

The Chinese authorities have made monumental efforts to deal with Coronavirus, he said in a statement issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister said China had taken swift, strong and effective measures to contain the outbreak at a scale that was unprecedented in dealing with a challenge of this nature. The top Chinese leadership has been overseeing the disease control efforts, he added.

Qureshi said the global community has widely appreciated China's efforts.

Director General World Health Organization, in his recent visit to China, has appreciated the seriousness with which China has handled the outbreak, he added. The UN Secretary General has also lauded China's efforts in this regard.

"For our part, we stand ready to extend every possible assistance to our Chinese brethren to help deal with the aftermath of Coronavirus. We are also extremely thankful to the Chinese government for extending best possible assistance to Pakistani nationals in China," he said.

"We have no doubt that the brotherly Chinese people will overcome this challenge with their characteristic strength and resilience," the Foreign Minister maintained.