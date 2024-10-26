Pakistan Stands With Iran In Pursuit Of Peace: PM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 26, 2024 | 06:06 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says such actions threaten not only regional peace and stability but also violate principles of sovereignty and international law
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the recent act of Israeli aggression against Iran.
In a post on his X handle, he said such actions threaten not only regional peace and stability but also violate principles of sovereignty and international law.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan stands with Iran and its other neighbours in pursuit of peace. He urged all parties to act with restraint to avoid further escalation.
Meanshile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office also strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against Islamic Republic of Iran in the early hours today.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Israeli military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran are a grave violation of the UN Charter and the international law.
She said these strikes undermine path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.
She added that Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict.
The Foreign Office Spokesperson called on the UN Security council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security, and to take immediate steps to bring an end to Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour.
She said the international community must also play its role for restoring regional peace and security.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha has great potential to help boost region's economic growth: PML-N parliamentary secretary10 minutes ago
-
140 new dengue cases reported in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
7th Central Convention of National Party starts with Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch in chair10 minutes ago
-
Lahore police take action against 'criminal' beggars10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award16 minutes ago
-
Genetically Modified crops imperative to reduce agri losses: UAF VC30 minutes ago
-
Arora expresses solidarity with Kashmiris40 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses condolence over North Waziristan attack40 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Cycling Association to organize “Kashmir Black Day Cycle Rally" on Sunday50 minutes ago
-
Govt's farmer-friendly policy starts producing results: CM Maryam50 minutes ago
-
Faculty, final year students of FLC visit Judicial Academy60 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits citrus research institute60 minutes ago