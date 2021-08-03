Pakistan stands with Kashmir, August 5 to be marked as 'Youm-e-Istehsal': MNA Farooq

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Malik Farooq Azam Tuesday said Pakistan will mark August 5 as 'Youm-e-Istehsaal' to register protest against Indian tyrannies on innocent Kashmiri Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will always raise the voice for them on the international platforms, he added.

Talking to APP here, he said the Kashmir dispute must be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiris but Indian oppression was the biggest hurdle in that regard.

He said revoking of special status of Kashmir by the Indian government and keeping Kashmiris in curfew for several months need to be condemned by the international community.