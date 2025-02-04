Open Menu

Pakistan Stands With Kashmir Cause Against Indian Oppression: Hurriyat Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 08:35 PM

Pakistan stands with Kashmir cause against Indian oppression: Hurriyat leader

Khadim Hussain, a leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Tuesday said that the Kashmiri people are not alone in their fight against the oppression inflicted upon them by the Indian government, as the people of Pakistan will raise their voice at every international forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Khadim Hussain, a leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Tuesday said that the Kashmiri people are not alone in their fight against the oppression inflicted upon them by the Indian government, as the people of Pakistan will raise their voice at every international forum.

Talking to APP in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Hurriyat leader stated that the Kashmiri people would not succumb to the military might of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and continue to strive for their rightful self-determination.

On Kashmir Solidarity Day, he mentioned that every Pakistani and Kashmiri from Azad Kashmir would stand up for the rights of IIOJK, in line with the United Nations' resolutions, at every international, political, and moral level.

“Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, as every Kashmiri is historically, culturally, and politically connected to Pakistan. The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will bear fruit, and one day, Kashmir will become part of Pakistan,” the Hurriyat leader said.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls ..

Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpind ..

10 minutes ago
 Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town

Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town

10 minutes ago
 Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Sa ..

Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini

9 minutes ago
 DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,

DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,

52 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Huma ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudh ..

9 minutes ago
 Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of devel ..

Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education dep ..

9 minutes ago
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self- ..

PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peac ..

9 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support ..

Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause

9 minutes ago
 KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation

KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation

4 minutes ago
 SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers

SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers

4 minutes ago
 City School bags National Students Olympic Games t ..

City School bags National Students Olympic Games trophy

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls ..

Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan