Pakistan Stands With Kashmir Cause Against Indian Oppression: Hurriyat Leader
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 08:35 PM
Khadim Hussain, a leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Tuesday said that the Kashmiri people are not alone in their fight against the oppression inflicted upon them by the Indian government, as the people of Pakistan will raise their voice at every international forum
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Khadim Hussain, a leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Tuesday said that the Kashmiri people are not alone in their fight against the oppression inflicted upon them by the Indian government, as the people of Pakistan will raise their voice at every international forum.
Talking to APP in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Hurriyat leader stated that the Kashmiri people would not succumb to the military might of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and continue to strive for their rightful self-determination.
On Kashmir Solidarity Day, he mentioned that every Pakistani and Kashmiri from Azad Kashmir would stand up for the rights of IIOJK, in line with the United Nations' resolutions, at every international, political, and moral level.
“Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, as every Kashmiri is historically, culturally, and politically connected to Pakistan. The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will bear fruit, and one day, Kashmir will become part of Pakistan,” the Hurriyat leader said.
