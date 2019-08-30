Pakistan stands with Kashmir until its freedom from India, vows Prime Minister Imran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) While addressing the participants of Kashmir Hour' protest rally outside Prime Minister (PM) House in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said that Pakistani nation is standing with the people of occupied Kashmir until its freedom from India.In his speech, the premier said that eight million Kashmiris are facing fascist India's curfew from past 26 days with shortages of medicines and food.

The time has come to free the valley from continuing Indian atrocities in the valley, he stated.Imran Khan said Modi has occupied the Kashmir just like Nazis in Germany. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), inspired by Nazis, believes in not giving equal rights to the Muslims, he continued."They think Muslims should be taught a lesson that they are not equal citizens.

Today, the whole world is seeing what is happening in Kashmir," he asserted.

The PM said that if India plans to take any action in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, "every brick will be countered with a stone."It is to be mentioned here people across the country observed Kashmir Hour' from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM today in the wake of India's unprecedented lockdown, human rights' violations and atrocities in the disputed Himalayan region.Sirens were blared, the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played and traffic was also halted to mark the Kashmir Hour' as a comprehensive plan was formulated by all deputy commissioners of the country for staging demonstrations against Modi-led Hindu nationalist Indian government's illegal actions in Kashmir.The provincial chief ministers, the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also organised the demonstrations in their respective areas.