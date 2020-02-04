UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stands With Kashmiris Brethren; Chief Minister Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:38 PM

Pakistan stands with Kashmiris brethren; Chief Minister Advisor

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Malik Umer Farooq said on Tuesday that Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris brethren in every time of trial

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Malik Umer Farooq said on Tuesday that Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris brethren in every time of trial.

In his message on Kashmir Day, Malik Umer Farooq said that Pakistan would never leave Kashmiris alone, adding that Prime Minister of Pakistan categorically proved himself as the real Ambassador of Kashmir by highlighting the Kashmir issue at all diplomatic, political and human rights fora.

he said the current freedom wave in Kashmir would not be subsided.

He said that grave human rights violations had perturbed those elements across the globe which had firm belief in the sanctity of humanity.

He said that international conscience was in deep slumber over such gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistan could not keep itself away, if inhuman treatment meted out to the innocent Kashmiris by India.

He said that India had inflicted a serial of atrocities and aggression on three generations of Kashmiris but now it was a decisive moment for India to grab, whether to continue with its killing spree of the innocent people or to give them their due right according to the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Chief Minister Punjab All

Recent Stories

Dubai Women Establishment announces programme for ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Women Establishment announces programme for ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

26 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

26 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.