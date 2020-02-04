Pakistan stands with Kashmiris brethren; Chief Minister Advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Malik Umer Farooq said on Tuesday that Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris brethren in every time of trial.

In his message on Kashmir Day, Malik Umer Farooq said that Pakistan would never leave Kashmiris alone, adding that Prime Minister of Pakistan categorically proved himself as the real Ambassador of Kashmir by highlighting the Kashmir issue at all diplomatic, political and human rights fora.

he said the current freedom wave in Kashmir would not be subsided.

He said that grave human rights violations had perturbed those elements across the globe which had firm belief in the sanctity of humanity.

He said that international conscience was in deep slumber over such gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistan could not keep itself away, if inhuman treatment meted out to the innocent Kashmiris by India.

He said that India had inflicted a serial of atrocities and aggression on three generations of Kashmiris but now it was a decisive moment for India to grab, whether to continue with its killing spree of the innocent people or to give them their due right according to the UN resolutions.