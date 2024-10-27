Pakistan Stands With Kashmiris For Right To Self-determination: Anwar-ul-Haq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq on Sunday said that Pakistan had always stood with Kashmiri brothers and sisters to get their right to self-determination.
In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day observed on October 27, he said that despite resolving the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions, India once again violated international laws, revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in 2019.
He said that today, we as a nation reaffirmed our unweaving commitment to raising the Indian force's brutalities against innocent people of Kashmir at all international forums. "We will urge the international community to play its vital role in ending the atrocities perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK,” he added.
