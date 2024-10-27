Pakistan Stands With Kashmiris: Hamza
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Sunday that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had endured the worst form of atrocities during the last 77 years.
In his message, issued here in connection with 'Kashmir Black Day' observance, he said that it was very unfortunate that resolutions passed by the United Nation Security Council on Kashmir issue had not been implemented.
He said, "Pakistan has always stood with the Kashmiri people and will continue to support their right to self-determination."
He said that oppressive measures could not dampen the Kashmiri people’s yearning for self-determination.
Hamza called upon the world community to pressurise India to stop human right abuses in IIOJK.
