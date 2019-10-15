Pakistan stands with Kashmiris: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, Malik Asghar Joiya

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, Malik Asghar Joiya has said that Pakistan is stands with Kashmiris and the world must take notice of brutalities being committed against Kashmiris in Indian-Held Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, Malik Asghar Joiya has said that Pakistan is stands with Kashmiris and the world must take notice of brutalities being committed against Kashmiris in Indian-Held Kashmir.

According to a press release issued here, he said that Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan would continue supporting people of Kashmir.

He strongly condemned Indian forces' atrocities on people of Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan would never leave people of Kashmir alone.

He urged international community, especially the United Nations to pressurize Indian government to end lockdown of people of Kashmir.