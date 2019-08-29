UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stands With Kashmiris Regardless Of World's Stance: Mohammad Abdullah Gul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:34 PM

Pakistan stands with Kashmiris regardless of world's stance: Mohammad Abdullah Gul

Chairman Tehreek e Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul has said Pakistan stands with Kashmiris regardless of world's stance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Tehreek e Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul has said Pakistan stands with Kashmiris regardless of world's stance.

The international community should realize that any confrontation between two nuclear states would result in massive catastrophe which would badly effect the entire world, he said.

He made these remarks while talking with the people visiting from Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in his central secretariat in Rawalpindi, a press release said.

"It is appreciable that the government of Pakistan is highly concerned about Kashmir issue and taking counteractive measures to raise it at international forums," Abdullah said.

Prime minster Imran Khan should visit worldwide to convince global leaders on Kashmir issue.

The whole nation was standing side by side with the Prime Minister to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir, he added.

"India does not understand decent language. India is habitual of violating international laws and United Nations resolutions. BJP is a fascist government and committing brutalities in Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan is direct victim of India's hegemonic agendas in the region. Pakistan believes in peace and avoided war but India has crossed all limits to disrupt regional peace," Abdullah maintained while registering his resentment over Indian atrocities and shameful conduct.

He said Pakistan's jugular vein had been cut by India and it was a matter of dignity and honor to take it back. International community should pressurize India to demilitarize the held valley, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Nuclear Visit Rawalpindi All From Government

Recent Stories

PCB to unveil new domestic structure on Saturday

22 seconds ago

Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conferen ..

9 minutes ago

NMC participates in Aqdar World Summit in Moscow

20 minutes ago

S.Korea, Japan hold diplomatic talks amid rising t ..

1 minute ago

NAB submits copies of fake accounts reference

1 minute ago

AJK President calls for vibrant role of lawyers, m ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.