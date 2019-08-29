(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Tehreek e Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul has said Pakistan stands with Kashmiris regardless of world's stance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Tehreek e Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul has said Pakistan stands with Kashmiris regardless of world 's stance.

The international community should realize that any confrontation between two nuclear states would result in massive catastrophe which would badly effect the entire world, he said.

He made these remarks while talking with the people visiting from Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in his central secretariat in Rawalpindi, a press release said.

"It is appreciable that the government of Pakistan is highly concerned about Kashmir issue and taking counteractive measures to raise it at international forums," Abdullah said.

Prime minster Imran Khan should visit worldwide to convince global leaders on Kashmir issue.

The whole nation was standing side by side with the Prime Minister to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir, he added.

"India does not understand decent language. India is habitual of violating international laws and United Nations resolutions. BJP is a fascist government and committing brutalities in Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan is direct victim of India's hegemonic agendas in the region. Pakistan believes in peace and avoided war but India has crossed all limits to disrupt regional peace," Abdullah maintained while registering his resentment over Indian atrocities and shameful conduct.

He said Pakistan's jugular vein had been cut by India and it was a matter of dignity and honor to take it back. International community should pressurize India to demilitarize the held valley, he added.