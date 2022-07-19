UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stands With Kashmiris' Struggle For Self-determination: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan stands with Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brave Kashmiri people in their historic and continuing struggle to materialize their dream to accede to Pakistan despite facing brutal atrocities, discrimination and injustice at the hands of heavily armed Indian occupying troops.

In his message on the Jammu and Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day marked on July 19, he said, "We mark this day to renew our support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for the achievement of their right to self-determination and to translate the idea of accession of the entire Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed on this day in 1947." President Alvi said Pakistan reiterated its commitment to uphold the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and pay homage to Kashmiris' just struggle spanning more than seven decades.

"We will continue to provide our political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris for their inherent right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He said, "We remind the world community to use their influence to reverse India's illegal and unilateral actions of scraping Article 35A to alter the domicile rules and land ownership laws aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land and scraping of Article 370 to deprive Kashmir of its special status".

He vowed to continue to support Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva supremacist Indian government in IIOJK."We believe that durable peace in South Asia is contingent upon the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Minority Pakistan Day Jammu July Moral Government Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

42 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

49 minutes ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

1 hour ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

2 hours ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.