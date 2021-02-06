Pakistan stands with Kashmiris till they get right to self-determination: Shrieen Mazari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari has said that the entire Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiris with heart and soul till they got their right to self-determination according to the resolution of United Nations Security Council.

The fascist Narendra Modi regime in a total contravention of the Geneva Convention had let loose a reign of terror and violence in the occupied Kashmir, she said in an exclusive interview with APP.

She said it was on record that the occupation forces were committing the worst human rights abuses in Poshpora and Kupwara districts of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where the women had particularly gone through episodes of mass rapes.

The silence of the international community on the Kashmir issue could be a prelude to a major war in the region, she feared.

Mazari said Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums. He also sensitized the world, particularly the United States about its sensitivity.

The minister urged the international human rights group should take up the case of illegally detained Kashmiri leaders Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Gilani, Asia Andrabi and others to with the UNCHR and other world body for their release from Tihar jail.

She regretted that some countries, who had their economic interests with India, were not raising the voice for the Kashmiri people.

"We should raise the voice for Kashmiris at all international forums through diplomatic channels and use all resources to pressurize India and file a petition with the European Union against for rights abuses in the IIOJK.

She also said international media coverage of the Kashmir issue had increased .

The occupied valley had been under military siege and curfew causing shortage of medicines and food, she added.

Mazari also condemned ruthless treatment being meted to Indian Punjab farmers and Muslims along with other minorities by the Modi regime under its Hindutva policies.

